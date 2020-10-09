BELFAST — Registration is open for an online critical thinking workshop, Increasing Effectiveness with Critical Thinking, offered Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast, in partnership with the Maine Business School.

The two-day online course, part of the Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The cost is $150 per person and need-based scholarships are available. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.





Given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, upcoming elections and social uprisings, the ability to communicate rationally and clearly is more important than ever. Critical thinking can help. This two-day workshop will improve participant’s ability to discriminate between facts and arbitrary statements, present clear perspectives, make clear decisions, generate creative solutions and collaborate to find solutions.

Those in social and human services, businesses of all types, government officials, students, and anyone with a desire to achieve greater effectiveness and satisfaction in their communications will benefit from this workshop. To develop critical thinking skills, program facilitator Terry Porter believes that “all you need is an open mind, your natural curiosity and a willingness to step back from the action and reflect.”

Porter, associate professor emerita at the University of Maine, taught business strategy and sustainability in the Maine Business School for 13 years. Porter also holds a master’s in clinical psychology and is a certified mental health counselor. She has over 30 years of experience as a teacher, counselor, coach, guide and facilitator.

Participants will earn a UMaine certificate of completion and 0.75 CEUs/7.5 contact hours are available.

For information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Michelle Patten, at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002. For more information about upcoming professional development programs or to register, go online. Early registration is recommended as spots are limited. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available to Knox and Waldo County residents.