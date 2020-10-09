It’s among the last weekends of the year for drive-in theaters, so buckle up and check out one of these offerings. In Bangor, the drive-in will screen “Hotel Transylvania 2” and “Hocus Pocus” on screen one, and “Saw” and “The Blair Witch Project” on screen two, all weekend. The Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook will show “Casper” all weekend, as well as a late night showing of “Fright Night” on Saturday. And the Opera House Arts Drive-In at the Stonington Ballfield will screen “Ghostbusters” on Friday and Saturday evening.

Speaking of drive-in theaters, the Camden International Film Festival wraps up its week of documentary film screenings at the Shotwell Drive-In in Rockport. Films this weekend include a double feature Friday night of “The Metamorphosis of Birds” and “Notturno,” rock doc “Zappa” on Saturday night, and “I Am Greta,” about climate change activist Greta Thunberg, on Sunday evening.





For in person-events, on Saturday, there’s a comedy night at the Bangor Arts Exchange, featuring an array of Maine comics including Ian Stuart, James Theberge, Chris Choate, Jaylene Tran and Adam Hatch; pod seating is available, and the show starts at 7 p.m. Elsewhere, Bangor Pride will host an outdoor open mic featuring music, storytelling and drag performers, from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Bangor Public Library lawn.

Also in Bangor, there are two haunted events happening this weekend: the Bangor Historical Society hosts another outdoor, socially distant ghost tour of Bangor at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the Penobscot Theatre Company offers its first weekend of virtual ghost tours of the Bangor Opera House at 10 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. And down in Brunswick, there’s a pretty unique Halloween happening this weekend: “Horrific! A Halloween Burlesque Show” is set for Thomas Point Campground, and features burlesque and drag performers in a drive-in setting. The show is set for 7 p.m., and tickets are $25 per car.

What’s on TV this weekend? Disney+ premieres a series adaptation of “The Right Stuff,” about the early days of NASA, on Friday — shout out to actress Rachel Burttram Powers, who is on the show and who has been featured in a number of Penobscot Theatre productions here in Bangor! Also this weekend, check out “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” the latest spooky series from Netflix, based on Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw”, and two new movies, including “The Forty Year Old Version” and the new Adam Sandler romp, “Hubie Halloween,” both on Netflix.