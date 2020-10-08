Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Congress needs Maine’s best

The Bangor Daily News and many of our senior statesmen have endorsed Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden as the best candidates regardless of party. Voters should show once again that Maine can lead, and other states should follow. In Congress we need more individuals who can look at the big picture and make independent decisions that benefit all Americans without regard for party affiliations.





Please join the many of us who will “split our ticket,” and vote for the candidates who have done so much for veterans, frontline workers and educational opportunities for our young people across the country. Vote for the Mainers who look out for us even when they have to cross party lines.

Faith L. Garrold

Searsport

Our new Margaret Chase Smith

My wife Lucy and I live in Scarborough, but I grew up in Skowhegan, the hometown of the legendary Margaret Chase Smith. In 1950, Senator Smith courageously stood up to McCarthyism in her speech, “Declaration of Conscience.”

I used to vote for Sen. Susan Collins, but she has failed the Margaret Chase Smith test. Collins has enabled a president who is an environmental arsonist and who is complicit in over 200,000 COVID-19 deaths through his negligence and indifference. Collins voted against impeachment and suggested that President Donald Trump had learned his lesson. She voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court despite his clear opposition to reproductive rights. Collins voted for the GOP tax bill that gave billions in Tax giveaways to corporations and the wealthy and which led to the pending lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Sara Gideon is our Margaret Chase Smith. Gideon brought Republicans and Democrats together in the State House to put protections in place for pre-existing conditions, crack down on the price of prescription drugs and expand health care to rural Maine. She has delivered tax relief to hard working Mainers and passed aggressive laws to combat climate change. She has fought for Maine industries like logging and farming and has supported research for Maine-based companies. Gideon clearly won the debates and showed that she will put the interests of Mainers first.

Unlike Trump, we have learned our lesson. I have already voted for Gideon through early voting. I urge others to vote for Gideon.

William LaCasse

Scarborough

Thankful for ranked-choice voting

The all too common occurrence of voting for the lesser of two evils in an election has been eliminated with ranked-choice voting (RCV). This election reform did away with the fear of the spoiler effect or splitting the vote with the inclusion of third-party candidates or independents in a race. The first general election to use RCV successfully in Maine occurred in November of 2018 in the 2nd Congressional District, which had two independents in the race, and despite the various legislative and judicial attempts to deny voters a real choice in their elections, as is the case with RCV, it remains in effect.

I am excited to use RCV to vote for my preferred candidate, Lisa Savage, as my number one choice for U.S. Senate. She is the only candidate who is for universal healthcare, a green new deal and truly getting money out of politics.

I am voting my hopes and not my fears in November 2020. I hope people will join me and allow the RCV system to work as intended.

Starr C. Gilmartin

Trenton

Protecting reproductive rights

Sara Gideon will protect reproductive rights.

At the 2020 Republican National Convetion, Abby Johnson gave a graphic and misleading speech that stated falsehoods about abortion and overtly denied the right of women (I use the term women, but people of many genders have abortions) to have bodily autonomy. On top of that, Johnson tweeted she is in favor of “household voting,” where each household has one vote, and the husband would have the final say.

Her speech included ideas that have a harrowing similarity to the Handmaid’s Tale, a dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood, in which women are forced to give up their rights. Johnson and Republicans in power, such as President Donald Trump, are taking steps to deprive women of their right to choose, advocate for anti-choice policies, and strip women of their bodily and political autonomy.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, nearly one in four ( 24 percent) women will have an abortion by age 45. Abortion is a medical procedure, and those seeking one should not face the toxic shame and stigma that exists today. However, due to our current social and political structure, abortion is perceived as a contentious topic because of anti-abortion activists like Johnson, who perpetuate false information to the general public. Abortion is a deeply personal choice, and the pregnant person is the only one responsible for making their choice.

As a young woman, I know we need to ensure the right to choose is protected under the law. People should not forget to request their absentee ballot by Thursday, October 29. Their vote makes a difference.

Julia Seixas

Old town

Trump’s tax records

Reports about President Donald Trump’s tax records reveal that he has a staggering amount of personal debt — including more than $300 million in loans that will come due in the next four years.

In 2016, 50 senior Republican national security officials wrote a letter stating that Trump “would put at risk our country’s national security and well-being.”

In 2020, four years later, 70 (including the original 50) of the nation’s most senior Republican

national security officials are back with a new letter, declaring his presidency worse than they

had imagined and urging voters to support former Vice President Joe Biden.

A bipartisan group of nearly 500 national security officials, past and present, recently endorsed Biden for president. They include at least 10 retired secretaries of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Why are national security officials so concerned? Why do applicants for national security

jobs require a complete and thorough investigation of their finances? Evidence shows that spies and traitors recruited by our enemies are often deeply in debt and vulnerable to blackmail and other pressure.

Not only do these reports show Trump is deeply in debt, no one knows to whom he owes this money. Who holds President Trump’s debt and what will they demand if he cannot pay? Our national security depends on a president who honestly reveals his finances.

Carole Beal

Blue Hill