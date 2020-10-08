American Legion Post 41 of Milo serves a takeout only bean supper from 4:30-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 (or until gone). For more call 207-943-9135 or 207-943-6850.

The Hampden Congregational Church, 101 Main Road, will serve a takeout only chicken pie supper from 5-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. Dinners are $10 each, whole pies are $20 each. Pre-orders are recommended, simply call 207-862-5248 between 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 or Thursday, Oct. 15.

The Veazie Congregational Church is holding a takeout only supper from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. The menu includes roast pork, mashed potatoes, applesauce, carrots, roll and dessert. $8 per meal. Pick up at the church from 4:30-5:30 p.m. You can preorder by contacting vzchurchclerk@gmail.com.

The Frankfort Congregational Church, 42 Main Road South, is holding its last takeout turkey supper for this year on Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at 4:30 p.m. and lasting until meals are sold out. Each meal includes roast turkey, mashed potatoes, peas, squash, stuffing, gravy and homemade pies for a cost of $10 per meal. Take-outs may be pre-ordered by calling 207-505-1928 between 1 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 for pick up at 4:30 p.m.