BAR HARBOR -– Bar Harbor Bank & Trust will host its annual Customer Appreciation Week during the week of Oct. 12-16. To adhere to safety precautions in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the Customer Appreciation Week activities will take place virtually on the Bank’s Facebook page.

The feature activity during Customer Appreciation Week will be a contest to give away money to several Northern New England nonprofit organizations. The public will have the opportunity to vote via a poll posted to the Bank’s Facebook page for a nonprofit organization in their region that has been impacted by COVID-19 and could benefit from a donation from the Bank. The nonprofit organization with the highest number of votes in each of the Bank’s six regions will receive $1,000 on behalf of the Bank’s customers.





“Customer Appreciation Week is a great opportunity for us to really show our gratitude for our customers in a way that is above and beyond our everyday actions,” said Joseph Schmitt, SVP and chief marketing officer for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “We felt that the best way to show that gratitude during these unique times is to let our customers be a part of our charitable giving and help us decide how we can help the communities where they live and work.”

In addition to the donation giveaway to nonprofit organizations, the Bank will host daily contests on Facebook that will allow individuals to highlight the businesses and service providers in their communities that they admire. Winners will be selected at random from a pool of participants, and each winner will receive a $25 gift card.

For more information and to participate in Customer Appreciation Week, visit www.facebook.com/BHBTsocial during the week of Oct. 12-16.

