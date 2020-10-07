FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network and multiple other reports.

In the wake of the news, the Patriots canceled Wednesday’s practice as well as all player interviews scheduled for the day. Bill Belichick’s press conference, originally scheduled for 8:30 a.m., was also pushed back.





Gilmore is the third Patriots player known to be affected by the coronavirus. Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive over the weekend and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray was also added to the COVID-19/Reserve list this week as well.

While Newton and Murray did not play in Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, nor did they travel with the team, Gilmore played in every defensive snap in the 26-10 loss. Gilmore would have been in close proximity to most of his teammates as well as numerous Kansas City players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year will now be sidelined for the near future, though exactly how long remains unclear. According to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, a player who is asymptomatic can return once 10 days have passed since the initial positive test or five days have passed since the initial test and the player receives two consecutive negative PCR virus tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.

If the player demonstrates symptoms, then he can’t return until 10 days have passed and at least 72 hours have passed since he last experienced symptoms.

Also unclear is what impact Gilmore’s positive test may have on the Patriots upcoming schedule. New England is currently scheduled to host the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. That game is currently on as scheduled, but if more positive tests come up in the next few days it’s possible the game could be postponed.

Story by Mac Cerullo, The Daily News of Newburyport.