Viewers paid careful attention to every move made at the first and only vice presidential debate Wednesday in Utah.

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence debated each other separated by 12 feet and a plexiglass barrier at the University of Utah.





All eyes were on the candidates as they were asked to address subjects ranging from COVID-19 to taxes, China, abortion, health care, racial injustice and police brutality. So when a fly landed on Pence’s head toward the end of the debate, social media seized on the moment, which turned out to be more than a moment.

The fly lingered on Pence’s white hair for quite a while, prompting some to wonder if it was still alive.

Eventually, the insect buzzed off, but not before viewers made shared jokes and observations.

Cracks ranged from “Lords of the Flies” references to comments on what flies tend to be attracted to, along with biblical fly passages.

Former President Barack Obama’s previous encounter with a fly also surfaced during the fly discourse (a pointed slap was involved).

On Twitter, “Mike Pence fly” accounts appeared and multiplied … like flies?

“Look mom! I’m on TV!!” tweeted @FlyOnMikePence3.

Some even called the detail the most interesting part of the debate.

Story by Amy Kuperinsky, nj.com.