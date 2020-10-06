This month’s free events lineup will answer your questions about climate change and Maine’s outdoor industry, help you get your bearings with voting in the November election, transport you back in time, and (virtually) explore Katahdin Woods and Waters, hosted by BDN reporters and editors. We hope you join us and share your questions with our guest speakers from across the state. BDN Events Online are free and open to the public — just register first using the links below.

Oct. 6

City Clerks Answer Your Questions About Voting in Maine

No one knows voting more intimately than Maine’s town and city clerks. Bring your questions about in person, absentee, and early voting to this event. Our guest speakers include three clerks with more than 30 years of experience between them:





Lisa Goodwin, Bangor City Clerk

Darci Wheeler, Bath City Clerk

Jacob Gran, Bucksport Town Clerk

Hosted by BDN Politics editor Michael Shepherd

Register: bit.ly/clerksandvoting

Oct. 8

Learn About Katahdin Woods and Waters with Author Eric Hendrickson

The BDN’s Aislinn Sarnacki will lead author Eric Hendrickson in a discussion about his new book, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, which details the logging and geological history of Maine’s newest park.

Register: bit.ly/katahdinwoodsandwaters

Oct. 15

BDN Climate Conversations: Snow Business – What do shorter, milder winters mean for Maine’s outdoor industry?

The BDN Climate Conversations series delves into local impacts of climate change, and how Mainers are responding. Snow Business features a panel of four local experts with a range of industry and scientific perspectives:

Sean Birkel, University of Maine Climate Change Institute

Jessica Leahy, University of Maine School of Forest Resources

Sarah Nelson, Appalachian Mountain Club

Matt Polstein, New England Outdoor Center

Hosted by BDN managing editor Dan MacLeod

Register: bit.ly/bdnclimatesnowbusiness

Oct. 20

Get a Glimpse of the Past Through Postcards

Penobscot Marine Museum’s photo archivist Kevin Johnson shares historic postcards from the museum’s archives to satisfy your nostalgia. Kevin will also discuss the cameras and glass plate negatives used to create these snapshots of history.

Hosted by BDN audience coordinator Melanie Brooks

Register: bit.ly/pmmpostcards