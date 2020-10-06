Bicycle sales in Maine exploded this summer, due in part to COVID-19. Our guest speakers from the Bicycle Coalition of Maine talk about bicycling in Maine and get some recommendations on trails to tackle.

Guest speakers:

Jean Sideris joined the Bicycle Coalition of Maine as executive director in early 2020, bringing with her 20 years of experience as an environmental and civil engagement advocate. She has spent her career in nonprofits advocating for effective solutions to our most pressing issues and is eager to shape a path to making biking and walking safer for all Mainers.

James C. Tassé, PhD is a nationally recognized bicycle/pedestrian safety educator and advocate. He is currently the assistant director for the Bicycle Coalition of Maine and oversees the coalition’s education and advocacy programs.