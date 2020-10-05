Two inmates who walked away from the Maine Coastal Reentry Center in Belfast last week have been apprehended.

Cameron Dana, 24, of Owls Head and Dakota Raven, 24, of Knox walked away from the minimum security facility on Sept. 29 while taking out trash.





The two allegedly stole a 2002 Ford Ranger in Searsport on Friday before eventually ending up in Ossipee, New Hampshire, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Ossipee police who found the Ranger near a boat launch at a local campground had seen the two men walking away from the area. A police dog tracked the two to a nearby stream, where police found them sitting and arrested them on escape warrants out of Waldo County, the sheriff’s office said.

They have been charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest in New Hampshire.

Dana and Raven were taken to the Carroll County Correctional Center in Ossipee. They were scheduled to be arraigned in an Ossipee courthouse on Monday.

Raven was serving out a sentence at the Maine Coastal Reentry Center for traffic offenses that include eluding an officer, criminal speeding and operating without a license. Dana was serving out a sentence for a previous escape in April after he walked away from a Gorham sober house while serving a sentence for stealing cars.