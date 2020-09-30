BELFAST, Maine — Police are looking for two men who walked away from the Maine Coastal Reentry Center in Belfast Tuesday evening, one with a history of attempting to escape.

The men, Dakota Raven, of Knox, and Cameron Dana, of Owls Head, are both 24-years-old and classified as minimum security, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. They walked away while removing trash from the facility.





Cameron Dana (left) and Dakota Raven. Credit: Courtesy of Waldo County Sheriff’s Office

It is the second time this year that Dana allegedly escaped from a low or no security facility.

“The Sheriff’s Office does not believe that either of these individuals pose a risk to public safety,” Chief Deputy Jason Trundy said in a release issued Wednesday morning.

Raven is serving out a sentence for traffic offenses that include eluding an officer, criminal speed and operating without a license.

Back in April, Dana, who originally had been serving a jail sentence for stealing cars, walked away from a sober house in Gorham. Police eventually found him in the storage compartment of a camper parked in Friendship, hiding under a fold-up bed, according to the Village Soup.

Trundy said that Dana is serving out a sentence for escape.

Officials from the sheriff’s office are asking that anyone with information regarding the location of Raven and Dana will call 207-338-2040.