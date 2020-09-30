BELFAST, Maine — Police are looking for two men who walked away from the Maine Coastal Reentry Center in Belfast Tuesday evening, one with a history of attempting to escape.
The men, Dakota Raven, of Knox, and Cameron Dana, of Owls Head, are both 24-years-old and classified as minimum security, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. They walked away while removing trash from the facility.
It is the second time this year that Dana allegedly escaped from a low or no security facility.
“The Sheriff’s Office does not believe that either of these individuals pose a risk to public safety,” Chief Deputy Jason Trundy said in a release issued Wednesday morning.
Raven is serving out a sentence for traffic offenses that include eluding an officer, criminal speed and operating without a license.
Back in April, Dana, who originally had been serving a jail sentence for stealing cars, walked away from a sober house in Gorham. Police eventually found him in the storage compartment of a camper parked in Friendship, hiding under a fold-up bed, according to the Village Soup.
Trundy said that Dana is serving out a sentence for escape.
Officials from the sheriff’s office are asking that anyone with information regarding the location of Raven and Dana will call 207-338-2040.