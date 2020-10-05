This story will be updated.

Another 25 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Monday.





Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,545. Of those, 4,963 have been confirmed positive, while 582 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Sunday’s cumulative total to 5,520, up from 5,519, meaning there was an increase of 24 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (4), Aroostook (1), Cumberland (5), Kennebec (4), Knox (1), Oxford (1), Somerset (2), Washington (1) and York (6) counties, state data show.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has risen to 37.3, up from 28.9 a week ago and up from 25.1 a month ago.

No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 142. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 454 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 25 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,807. That means there are 596 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 595 on Sunday.

A majority of the cases — 3,209— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there have been 451,461 negative test results out of 459,167 overall. About 1.4 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,357 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 771, 263 and 1,243 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (49), Franklin (63), Hancock (55), Kennebec (229), Knox (45), Lincoln (50), Oxford (153), Piscataquis (9), Sagadahoc (71), Somerset (88), Waldo (78) and Washington (20) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available Monday.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 7,418,836 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 209,734 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.