OUT Maine will be resuming its popular monthly Parent Night meetings on Zoom, with the first meeting happening from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

OUT Maine’s monthly parent info night is for anyone parenting or caring for youth with a diverse sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression (LGBTQ+). Bring your questions and concerns and build your connections for support. Participation is free and open to the public.

If you would like to participate in the next free meeting, or for more information, go to www.outmaine.org/programs/parents or contact OUT Maine at info@outmaine.org or 800-530-6997.

OUT Maine works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for all rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and gender identities. In partnership with their allies and families, OUT Maine supports, educates and empowers these youth in their journey from adolescence to adulthood. For more information, or to support OUT’s critical work on behalf of LGBTQ+ youth, please visit our website at outmaine.org.