Practical Project Management is a comprehensive professional development course that provides useful skills for managing projects in the real world. This concrete and targeted approach will meet you where you are and quickly propel you forward in your project management practice.

Instructor Angela Wheaton, M.A., a long-time resident of southern Maine, currently lives in Portland. Wheaton has a master of arts degree in theology and counseling, is certified by the Project Management Institute, holds a Scrum Master certification and is a certified Facilitative Leader and Trainer.

Dates: Oct 14, 16, 28 and 30. Times: 12:30.-4:30 p.m. Live via Zoom — program runs synchronously. Participants will need access to stable internet connections. $495 includes book: “Project Management Essentials You Always Wanted to Know” by Kalpesh Ashar. Need-based scholarships for Knox and Waldo County residents who plan to use the skills gained in the course to benefit their community. 2.3 CEUs/23 contact hours Certificate for completing the entirety of this program.



For more information or to request an accommodation contact Michelle Patten, conference and professional development coordinator at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002.