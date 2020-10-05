BANGOR – First National Bank and First National Wealth Management recently announced a $3,000 contribution to Penquis towards the purchase of reusable children’s masks in support of their annual school supply drive.

Penquis is a nonprofit organization which assists individuals and families in preventing, reducing or eliminating poverty with a focus on financial security, reliable transportation, stable housing, school readiness and healthy lives. First National Bank and First National Wealth Management’s contribution allowed 1,200 masks to be distributed to students in grades K-12 throughout Penobscot, Piscataquis and Knox counties.





“Masks are now an item children need as a part of schooling and being in public spaces. This year parents and children were very appreciative to receive them as a part of our back to school drive as many are facing financial hardships. We appreciate this generous donation that helps to keep our children, teachers and community safe.“ said President & CEO of Penquis Kara Hay.

For more information about Penquis and their services visit www.penquis.org.



