U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday that she has tested negative for the coronavirus amid the national upheaval over President Donald Trump’s recent infection.

The Maine Republican said in a tweet she took the precaution to get tested after three other Republican senators, Mike Lee of Utah, Tom Thills of North Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, revealed they contracted COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.





Collins reiterated Sunday that she had “almost no contact” with the senators in recent days.

“My thoughts are with the President, FLOTUS, my colleagues & all who are infected,” Collins said in the tweet.

Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who attended an event with Collins in Waterville on Friday, said Saturday afternoon he has tested negative for the virus.

Collins said Saturday that she has no plans to curtail her work in Washington after the senators, Trump and several key Trump allies tested positive for the coronavirus. Collins said she is “very careful” about wearing masks.

The recent infections have raised concerns about upcoming hearings and votes on Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Both Lee and Thillis sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee and other members of the panel attended the Sept. 25 ceremony at the White House when Trump unveiled his nomination. Hearings are scheduled to begin Oct. 12 and last four days.

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the confirmation process is going “full steam ahead,” according to the Associated Press.

Collins said in September she will oppose any nominee advanced before the Nov. 3 election.