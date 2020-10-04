ORONO — Developing tools to help farmers adapt to climate change will be the focus of a free virtual presentation hosted by the Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine from 3–4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.

Researchers from University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Climate Change Institute at UMaine are working with Maine farmers to better understand their needs for weather information and decision-making tools in the face of climate change.

In the talk, “The Future of Farming: Building Tools for Tech-Savvy Farmers,” Lily Calderwood and Glen Koehler of UMaine Extension, and state climatologist Sean Birkel of the Climate Change Institute will discuss progress toward providing site-specific weather information for Maine farms.

The talk is free and available via Zoom; registration is required. To register and receive connection information, see the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.