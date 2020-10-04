The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced a date change for its October meeting. Instead of its regular third Thursday monthly meeting, the committee will meet online on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. Optional Zoom social time begins at 6:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is required to receive access. To attend online, via Zoom, or to listen by phone only, register at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet.





The agenda includes the final Get Out the Vote (GOTV) plans for the committee ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Attendees will also hear encouraging words and volunteer appreciation from candidates.

All Lincoln County Democrats and unenrolled progressives are welcome to participate.

For more information, contact Chris Johnson, LCDC chair, at 207-632-6066 or chair@lincolncountydemocrats.com. Join our email list to stay up to date: https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/sign-up/.