This story will be updated.

BELFAST, Maine — Bangor High School placed three runners among the top five finishers and went on to win the boys division of the scaled-down Maine Cross Country Festival of Champions at the Troy Howard Middle School on Saturday.





Junior Daniel McCarthy paced the Rams with a second-place finish while senior Gordon Doore was third and junior Fritz Oldenburg fifth for coach Roger Huber’s club.

Junior Simon Socolow finished 17th and teammate Gavin Sychterz was 18th to round out the scoring runners for Bangor, which finished with 45 points.

Hampden Academy, paced by individual champion Abbott Valentine, was second with 66 points, with Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor (73 points), Orono (129) and Brewer (262) completing the top five in the 10-school field.

The 19th annual edition of the Festival of Champions was much smaller than in recent years because of state mass-gathering mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance at this year’s event was limited to 100 people — including runners, coaches and race officials.

That left room for just 10 teams — all of which had participated in the 18 previous festivals.

Sixty-eight runners started the race and were divided into two waves to allow for social distancing at the starting line.

While the boys were competing, girls teams from the participating schools — which also included George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill, Belfast, Old Town, Bucksport and Ellsworth — were preparing at nearby Belfast Area High School for their race later in the day in order for the festival to adhere to the 100-person limit at the race site.

Last year’s FOC had more than 1,600 boys and girls finishers representing 75 different schools.

Valentine, a junior who placed 16th in last year’s festival with a time of 16:32.51, took the lead from Doore a little more than two miles into this year’s race and churned out a winning time of 16:05.37.

“I definitely felt like I was ready for a good race today,” Valentine said. “Because of COVID I had a lot more time to train for cross country because outdoor track was canceled last spring and I was able to get a lot more training in. I felt a lot stronger this year.”

McCarthy, competing in his first race of the season, placed second at the Festival of Champions for the second straight year. This year’s time was 16:12.21, well off his 2019 clocking of 15:41.72.

Doore placed third in 16:22.51, followed by MDI senior Ponce Saltysiak (16:49.02) and Oldenburg, who broke 17 minutes for the first time at the 3.1-mile distance with a 16:57.89 effort.

Rounding out the top 10 in the boys field were Hampden sophomore Charlie Collins (17:17.04), Belfast junior Miles Cannon (17:22.49), Orono junior Kyle McLellan (17:24.39), Bucksport freshman William Hileman (17:24.76) and Orono senior Thorin Saucier (17:43.62).

Hampden freshman Harrison Shain was 11th in 17:45.58.