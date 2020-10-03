Here’s a look at how Maine’s members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with its roll call votes this week, the House also passed these measures: the Cyber Sense Act (H.R. 360), to require the Secretary of Energy to establish a voluntary Cyber Sense program to test the cybersecurity of products and technologies intended for use in the bulk-power system; the Consumer Product Safety Inspection Enhancement Act (H.R. 8134), to support the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s capability to protect consumers from unsafe consumer products; the School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act (H.R. 2468), to increase the preference given, in awarding certain allergies and asthma-related grants, to states that require certain public schools to have allergies and asthma management programs; and the Effective Suicide Screening and Assessment in the Emergency Department Act (H.R. 4861), to establish a program to improve the identification, assessment, and treatment of patients in the emergency department who are at risk of suicide.





House votes:

House Vote 1:

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 1155), sponsored by Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., reaffirming the House’s commitment to an orderly and peaceful transfer of presidential power after the November election. Swalwell said: “The peaceful transition of power is not only a bedrock principle of America’s founding; it is a living ideal that we must exercise and pass down to our children.” An opponent, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., called the resolution “a way for Democrats to attack the president and disguise the fact that they will refuse to accept the election results unless they win.” The vote, on Sept. 29, was 397 yeas to 5 nays.

YEAS: Pingree D-ME (1st), Golden D-ME (2nd)

House Vote 2:

DISCLOSING TIES TO UYGHUR LABOR: The House has passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act (H.R. 6270), sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., to require publicly traded companies to disclose whether they have business ties to China’s Uyghur Autonomous Region in Xinjiang province. Wexton said the requirement would let investors know of a given company’s “passive complicity or active exploitation of one of the most pressing and ongoing human rights violations of our lifetime.” A bill opponent, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, said it wrongly tried to have the Securities and Exchange Commission police human rights violations, a role that would be better handled by the Treasury Department. The vote, on Sept. 30, was 253 yeas to 163 nays.

YEAS: Pingree D-ME (1st), Golden D-ME (2nd)

House Vote 3:

DISEASE THERAPIES: The House has passed the Timely ReAuthorization of Necessary Stem-cell Programs Lends Access to Needed Therapies Act (H.R. 4764), sponsored by Rep. Doris O. Matsui, D-Calif. The bill would reauthorize a program for transplanting umbilical cord blood, stem cells and bone marrow to adults and children suffering from various diseases. The vote, on Sept. 30, was unanimous with 414 yeas.

YEAS: Pingree D-ME (1st), Golden D-ME (2nd)

House Vote 4:

FURTHER COVID-19 SPENDING: The House has approved an amendment to the America’s Conservation Enhancement Act (H.R. 925). The amendment would spend $2.2 trillion on new COVID-19 measures, including testing and treatment efforts and unemployment benefits. A supporter, Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Mass., said the spending was needed “for families to pay for necessities like food, utilities, and rent during this pandemic.” An opponent, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the amendment had been hurriedly brought to the floor without minority input or adequate time for review, and that it would not pass the Senate. The vote, on Oct. 1, was 214 yeas to 207 nays.

YEAS: Pingree D-ME (1st)

NAYS: Golden D-ME (2nd)

Senate votes:

Senate Vote 1:

CONTINUING APPROPRIATIONS: The Senate has passed the Continuing Appropriations Act and Other Extensions Act (H.R. 8337), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., to extend through December 11 funding for health programs, including Medicare, surface transportation, and many other government programs. The vote, on Sept. 30, was 84 yeas to 10 nays.

YEAS: Collins R-ME, King I-ME

Senate Vote 2:

OBAMACARE LITIGATION: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on a motion to consider a bill (S. 4653), sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., that would block the Justice Department from making arguments in court for cancelling any provision of the 2010 health care reform law (Obamacare). The vote to end debate, on Oct. 1, was 51 yeas to 43 nays, with a three-fifths majority needed for approval.

YEAS: Collins R-ME, King I-ME