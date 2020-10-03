Another 18 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,486. Of those, 4,920 have been confirmed positive, while 566 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 142. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has risen to 34.7, up from 30.3 a week ago and up from 28.6 a month ago.

So far, 454 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. As of Friday, 11 were currently hospitalized, two were in critical care and one was on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 22 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,763. That means there are 581 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, down from 585 on Friday.

As of Friday, there had been 451,561 negative test results out of 459,167 overall. About 1.5 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

A majority of the cases — 3,179— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,344 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 758, 260 and 1,229 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (47), Franklin (62), Hancock (54), Kennebec (224), Knox (44), Lincoln (50), Oxford (152), Piscataquis (9), Sagadahoc (69), Somerset (86), Waldo (78) and Washington (18) counties. Information about where two additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of early Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus had sickened 7,335,946 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 208,739 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.