Maine political figures expressed sympathy Friday morning following President Donald Trump’s overnight announcement that he and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a tweet, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said his thoughts were with the president and the first lady, adding that he “wish[ed] them the best as they begin their recovery process.” Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from the 1st District, said she was “thinking of them and the millions of other Americans who are currently battling this horrible virus.”





Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a statement that she was sorry to hear of the diagnoses, and wished the president and first lady “a quick, full, and safe recovery.” She added that “we must continue to take the proper precautions to keep our families safe from the virus.”

House Speaker Sara Gideon, a Democrat challenging Sen. Susan Collins, said she was wishing the president and first lady a full recovery. Collins, who is set to appear in Waterville with Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, on Friday, had not released a statement by the late morning.

Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat from the 2nd District, said he was “adding my prayers alongside many others” for the Trumps, adding “we all need to take steps to watch out for one another.” Former state Rep. Dale Crafts, a Republican challenging Golden, characterized the pair as “the ultimate optimists” and said “Mainers send their prayers for you both.”

Former Gov. Paul LePage said that he and his wife wished the Trumps a “speedy recovery” and were praying for them. Independent candidate Max Linn, a Trump supporter also running for Senate, said there was “no doubt” the pair would “make it through this challenging time.”