This story will be updated.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Two former police officers have been summonsed on felony animal cruelty charges.





Mike Rolerson and Addison Cox were fired from the Rockland Police Department last week following an internal investigation into alleged misconduct. After a criminal investigation, the Maine Warden Service charged the officers with aggravated cruelty to animals and night hunting.

Cox was additionally charged with unlawful use or possession of implements or aids. Rolerson also faces a charge of illuminating wild animals or birds.

Rockland Police Chief Chris Young said he was made aware of allegations of the misconduct in late August and the officers were placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation was conducted.

To prevent any conflicts of interest, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office conducted the internal investigation, which found that the officers violated the department’s code of conduct.

As a result, the officers were fired on Sept. 22.