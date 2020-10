House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s praying for the president and hopes his testing positive for COVID-19 might be a “learning experience” about the virus.

“Let us all pray for the president’s health,” Pelosi said on MSNBC. She added, “This is tragic. It is very sad.”

The speaker said she was tested out of caution and is awaiting results. But she warned against “brazen” behavior that allowed “something like this to happen.”