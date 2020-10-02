U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus after they were examined on their airplane 20 minutes prior to landing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pompeo said the last time he was with Trump was on Sept. 15, at the White House, for the signing of normalization agreements among Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The top U.S. diplomat said he is reconsidering upcoming travel to Florida on Saturday and Asia starting Sunday as a precaution.

“We are praying for the president and the First Lady and we hope they have a speedy recovery,” he said.