Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Jill Biden, lean in to talk to moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News at the conclusion of the first presidential debate Tuesday at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Credit: Patrick Semansky / AP

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump’s infection was announced.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It’s still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later in the day.

Biden, in a social media post, thanked his supporters for “messages of concern.” He added: “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”