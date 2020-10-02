Even though the issue has become politicized, health experts agree that wearing masks is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. When it comes to wearing masks, there are a few things you need to know in order to do so properly.

Even though it can be uncomfortable, wearing a mask does not pose any health risks to the wearer. Masks may cause rashes or breakouts of “maskne,” but those can be prevented or managed by following a few simple cleanliness steps. For instance, if you are using cloth masks as opposed to disposable masks, you will need to clean them after using them, not only for the sake of your face but also to make sure pathogens don’t continue to cling to the fabric. Here is what you need to know about cleaning and caring for your reusable masks.





Masks are available at many stores nowadays, but you can easily make your own masks. Here are a few ways to make your own face mask, ranging from a no-sew bandana mask to a simple pleated face mask. Don’t worry, even if you don’t have sewing experience, sewing your own mask isn’t too difficult. Check out this column and video about overcoming sewing machine intimidation and sewing your own mask.

If making your own mask still feels beyond your crafting skills but you want to give your masks a personal touch, try these easy DIY updates to masks, like adding patches or coloring them with fabric markers.

Though masks are a great way to protect from other seasonal ills, there are other precautions you should take for the sake of your health and others’. Here’s why you should get your flu shot sooner than later as we enter flu season.

According to Maine Gov. Janet Mills’s executive order, this is where and when Mainers are required to wear masks. Babies and toddlers under the age of 2 are not required to wear masks, but everyone else should be wearing them when they are out and about, especially in instances where social distancing — staying 6 feet apart from one another — is difficult or impossible.

With kids back at school, it is important to make sure that they are properly wearing their masks if they are attending in-person classes. Here are tips to get children to properly and consistently wear masks.

Wearing a mask is not only a good safety net to guard against your exposure to the coronavirus, but it also plays an essential role in preventing its spread to other people. So, for the sake of you and your neighbors: wear a mask.