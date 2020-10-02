What will voting in the November election look like in Maine? Three city and town clerks join BDN Events Online on Tuesday, October 6 at 5 p.m. to tell us. This event is free to the public, but please register in advance: http://bit.ly/clerksandvoting

Join BDN politics editor Michael Shepherd as he leads a discussion about ways to vote in the upcoming election, and our guest speakers answer your questions.

Clerks across Maine, and the nation, have been busy preparing for this election. Due to the pandemic, voting will certainly look different than in years past. Voters have several choices on how to cast their ballot this year. What questions do you have about absentee ballots or voting early? Anything you’d like to know about ranked choice voting, or what polling places will be like on November 3?

Join our special guests as we talk about the role of a city or town clerk in elections and how their towns are handling aspects of the November election. These events are meant to be friendly and informational, so bring your questions. Featured speakers include Lisa Goodwin from the City of Bangor, Jacob Gran from the Town of Bucksport and Darci Wheeler from the City of Bath.