LIBERTY — Join us for three events, the first being a bake sale on Sunday, Oct. 4 to be followed by a walk-a-thon on Sunday, Oct. 18 and drive-thru chick BBQ on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The year 2020 has brought challenges most of us never dreamed of, requiring that people become creative to achieve the impact that once seemed very straightforward. The Joy to be Bald team will not let this stop the annual event, which will move forward in parts, to accommodate the challenges presented by the requirement for social distancing and safety.

This year’s benefit recipient is 3-year-old Addison Grindle and her family. On Sept. 14, Addison’s parents, Tyler and Megan, took her to the doctor because she wasn’t feeling well. An X-ray found a mass, and suddenly their world was turned upside down. Addison was rushed to Barbara Bush Center and underwent surgery to remove the mass and a kidney. She will need ongoing aggressive chemotherapy.





The first event of the 11th annual Joy to be Bald Fundraiser kicks off Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a bake sale, which will take place at Lori’s Café at 504 Belfast-Augusta Road in Liberty. This will be an outdoor event, featuring locally made pies, breads, whoopie pies and much more. People may preorder pies by contacting Lori’s Café at 207-589-4141.

Another event will be Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 4:30-6 p.m. with a chicken BBQ/ mac ‘n cheese dinner, which will be drive-thru to pick up at the Liberty Fire Department, located at 187 West Main Street. The barbeque again this year is being generously provided by the Liberty Fire Department. People can also preorder for the BBQ by calling Lori’s Café at 207-589-4141.

What began in 2010 as a dare between Café owner, Lori Mayer, and a patron who offered to donate money to a mutual friend if Mayer agreed to shave her head; has grown into an annual event to offer financial assistance to local people battling cancer. The event still bears the name of the original recipient and dear friend, Joy Mehuren, who succumbed to Lung Cancer in 2011.



Additional details and information can be found on Facebook at https://facebook.com/joytobebald, via email lorim63@live.com or by phone: Lori Mayer 207-589-4141 or Sue Totman 207-322-2567. To sponsor or donate auction items, please contact Lori’s Café. Walk-a-thon registration forms are available at Totman’s Enterprises, Belmont or Lori’s Café, Liberty. You can follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/joytobebald .