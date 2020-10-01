The Camden International Film Festival, a documentary film festival in Knox County celebrating its 16th year, will this year — like nearly every other film festival during this pandemic year — transition to a hybrid in-person and virtual model. While passes for all screenings are available for watching at home, movies will also be shown at the festival’s Shotwell Drive-In in Rockport, which has been offering a drive-in experience since June. Some highlights from this weekend include drive-in screenings of “Time,” a searing documentary about the prison system, the Joaquin Phoenix-produced farm animal documentary “Gunda,” and “The Long Coast,” about people who make their living off Maine’s oceans. For more information, visit pointsnorthinstitute.org/ciff.

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, traditionally held in June in Dover-Foxcroft, has been transformed this year into “Whooptoberfest,” which kicks off this weekend and lasts all month, celebrating Maine’s state treat and the people who love it. Almost all of the vendors that are normally at the festival will be selling their wares online — including countless varieties of whoopie pies — alongside other virtual family-friendly events. For more information, visit mainewhoopiepiefestival.com.

In movie theaters this weekend, the Bangor Drive-In hosts two family-friendly Halloween classics: “Hotel Transylvania” followed by “Hocus Pocus” on screen one, as well as horror flicks “Possessor” and “The Nun” on screen two. In Westbrook, the Prides Corner Drive-In will show “Ghostbusters” both Friday and Saturday nights, with a late show of “Puppet Master” on Saturday night. And the Opera House Arts drive-in theater at the Stonington Ballfield will show Stephen King’s “Misery” on both Friday and Saturday. All drive-in shows start at sundown, which sadly is getting earlier and earlier this time of year.

On TV this weekend, “The Walking Dead” returns on AMC after an extended break, and Netflix has some new movies, including “The Boys in the Band,” horror comedy “Vampires vs. The Bronx,” and “Dick Johnson is Dead,” a sad but funny documentary. On Saturday night, “Saturday Night Live” returns with its 46th season — in person and actually live, this time — and on Sunday, you can soothe yourself with the dulcet tones of Sir David Attenborough, with “A Life on This Planet” on Netflix.