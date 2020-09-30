This story will be updated.

While nobody knows how COVID-19 will impact things between now and March, the Colonial Athletic Association has announce plans to hold a spring football season.





The University of Maine is among the schools that are likely to be involved in a six-game conference season starting in March 2021.

The CAA revealed on Wednesday that it will use a North/South divisional format to facilitate a six-game conference schedule among teams within the divisions. It also provides the opportunity for members to set up as many as two non-conference contests.

The team with the best overall conference record will be the conference’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Should the divisional champions finish with the same record, a tiebreaking policy will be used to determine the automatic qualifier.

Conference play is anticipated to begin on March 6 and conclude on April 17, with each team receiving a bye week during the seven-week timeframe.

According to NCAA guidelines, teams are allowed to begin non-conference competition as early as Jan. 23, 2021.

The makeup of the divisions and the final conference schedule will be announced in the next several weeks.

“All of our institutions know that today’s announcement is simply the first step in the planning process associated with playing football on each of our campuses in the Spring,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “Each member institution, as well as the Conference office, has additional protocols that must be finalized and approved in order to ensure a safe return to the field. Our goal in creating this unique scheduling format was to implement a competitive model while also trying to reduce the risks associated with travel as much as we could. It’s been an extremely difficult and challenging time, but it’s nice to be able to give our coaches, student-athletes and fans something to look forward to. Health and safety remain at the forefront of every decision we are making, and we are hopeful about getting the Spring 2021 season underway.”