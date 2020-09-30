This story will be updated.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday that President Donald Trump should have condemned white supremacists in Tuesday night’s debate after he told members of a far-right group to “stand back and stand by” in his first debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.





In a segment addressing race, the president was asked whether he would condemn white supremacist groups, such as the Proud Boys, a self-described “western chauvinist” group that helped organize the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one left-wing protester was killed, and has been involved in ongoing conflict in Portland, Oregon.

Trump at first answered “sure,” but then he declined to explicitly reject the Proud Boys upon further questioning by moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News and after Biden mentioned the group by name. He said the group should “stand back and stand by.” Some Proud Boys’ leaders appeared to celebrate his comments in the aftermath of the debate.

Collins, a Republican from Maine, was critical of Trump’s comments Wednesday, saying in a statement that intolerance and white supremacy “have no place in our country.”

“The President should always condemn any kind of hate, and he should have done so last night,” she said.

Collins made headlines in 2016 for disavowing Trump, who she called “unfit” to hold public office, though she has declined to say whether she supports him this year as she faces the most competitive reelection campaign of her career against House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, in a race that also features independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn.

The Maine senator joined Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, the only Black Republican senator, in criticizing the president’s remarks on Wednesday. Scott told reporters in Washington he thought Trump had misspoke and asked him to correct the record, NBC News reported.

“If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak,” Scott said.