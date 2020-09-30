AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine judge declined on Wednesday to extend the deadline for absentee ballots and make other voting access changes pushed by advocates for seniors and allied groups, saying those alterations would risk “severe disruption” of the Nov. 3 election.

The lawsuit from the Alliance of Retired Americans asked for a ruling to compel Maine to let voters electronically submit voter registration cards, accept absentee ballots postmarked on Election Day when clerks must now receive ballots by then and cover postage for mail ballots.





The alliance and allied groups including the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine argued the increased reliance on absentee ballot voting during the coronavirus pandemic would deter those unfamiliar with the process and force them to make a choice between risking health to vote in person or not voting at all.

But Superior Court judge William Stokes said in a 28-page ruling that the burdens imposed on voters by state law were “slight or moderate” and that the state’s deadline for turning in absentee ballots does not infringe upon their First Amendment rights.

The risk of disrupting the state’s elections so close to Nov. 3 by instituting the plaintiff’s requested changes was much higher, Stokes ruled. He said changing the deadline would risk “severe disruption” of the state’s electoral process and could inspire distrust of results.

“For this court to unilaterally discard the statutory deadline and impose a deadline of its own choosing, [that] would amount to a judicial re-writing of the election laws,” Stokes wrote.

The ruling is a victory for Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, a Democrat who argued against the changes. His office said the state has already taken enough precautions to protect voters who choose to vote in person through social distancing requirements and has taken additional steps to make absentee ballot voting easier via extended deadlines for registration.

Their position was echoed by President Donald Trump’s election campaign and the Maine Republican Party, which intervened in the case and argued that Maine’s voting laws were liberal enough. Stokes pointed to state instructions to municipal clerks to reach out to voters if something was wrong with their ballots and a recently-instituted absentee ballot tracking system as sufficient actions to ensure voters are not disenfranchised.

Maine saw a record number of people use absentee ballots during the July 14 primary. As of last week, 233,438 ballots have been requested, according to Dunlap’s office. There are no known virus cases related to in-person voting from that election.