BANGOR — The Bangor Region YMCA is excited to announce a special collaboration with The UnLonely Project, an initiative of the Foundation for Art & Healing. Together, they will be piloting a virtual program in the Bangor region on Successful Aging for older adults, a program funded by a $3,000 grant the Bangor Region YMCA received from The Foundation for Art & Healing.

“The Successful Aging pilot program will help older adults manage a variety of age-related challenges while reducing their levels of social isolation and loneliness, something many are experiencing during this pandemic,” says Diane Dickerson, CEO of The Bangor Region YMCA. “Before the pandemic, older adults came to our Y not to just be active but to socialize, build relationships and have a sense of belonging. Now, many are not comfortable with leaving their homes and we worry about the emotional and mental impact of their isolation. The Successful Aging program will help older adults stay connected while at home and bring them a sense of community.”

The UnLonely Project’s Successful Aging pilot program will be facilitated by the Bangor Region YMCA’s Healthy Living Programs Manager Jennifer Crane. Starting in October, it will run for seven weeks with 10–15 participants meeting weekly online for an hour and engaging in a facilitator-led group session that will offer an innovative blend of mindfulness, creative arts expression and social-emotional learning.

For more information contact Dickerson at ddickerson@bangorY.org or 207-745-6133.