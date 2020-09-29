The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Peter Clapp of Blue Hill owned the Blue Hill Garage.





I’m writing in support of Sen. Susan Collins.

I do wish she’d be more conservative on some issues, but let’s face it, in the state of Maine, in this political climate, anyone more conservative would never be elected in a statewide election. I don’t agree with her all the time, but I do not think anyone in Congress puts more thought into the decisions they make than she does, and I end up agreeing with most of her positions on those issues. She always puts Maine and especially the nation above all else when making those choices, and that includes even above her own popularity.

We know her political opposition will disagree with everything she says, but now even some in her own party cast disparaging words. Why? Her vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and sometimes backing President Donald Trump are two of the many reasons they use. I say good for her. She knows, as do we all, that if she voted in Congress for everything they wanted, she still wouldn’t get their vote come election time because she is a Republican.

Now, many union leaders are backing her opponent. I know the union members don’t always agree with their leaders, leaders who seem to depend on chaos and turmoil to justify their jobs. I urge the hard-working rank and file to think hard and long about a proven worker for their job security. Collins has done (quietly) more for them and all workers in Maine than any politician I can think of.

Now let’s look at Collins’ opposition. In ads against her, they ridicule her for backing Trump’s positions. A recent article stated Collins backed Trump’s positions about 67 percent of the time in the last three and a half years, while in 2013 she backed President Barack Obama almost 76 percent of the time. That’s not partisan.

Let’s look at this unfortunate scenario. If both Joe Biden and Sara Gideon won on Nov. 3, how much would Gideon back Biden? Ninety percent of the time wouldn’t be an unreasonable expectation. But that would apparently be OK for Democrats because Biden and Gideon are always right but Trump and Collins are always wrong in their eyes. Now that would be partisan.

Collins does not make decisions based on what a president or party wants. She is a political moderate, will work with both sides and do what’s best for the future of this state and country.

I’m here to say I cannot imagine anyone who would run against Collins that I could vote for over her. She’s the most powerful person the state of Maine has had in Washington for a long time. She is conscientious,vintelligent and strong like many other Maine women who have, do and will represent our state.

I hope you will join me on Nov. 3 and vote for our senator, Susan Collins. Our country needs her as much as Maine does.