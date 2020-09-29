Two Paris schools are sending their students and teachers home because recent student fights outside the schools that the participants video-recorded themselves have other students feeling unsafe.

NBC affiliate Newscenter Maine reported that upon recommendation from police, MSAD 17 Superintendent Rick Colpitts was putting Oxford Hills middle and high schools on remote learning schedules for Tuesday and Wednesday because of the fights, which mostly happened over the weekend. The most recent fight occurred Monday on a trail that runs parallel to Main Street and Oxford Hills High School. It occurred outside of the school day, Newscenter Maine reported.

Police arrested two male students, aged 14 and 15, on Monday and said more students may also face charges. Many parents in Norway have said there have been several violent incidents.

“Although the assault occurred outside of the school, it has impacted our students’ feeling of safety,” Colpitts told Newscenter. “We are investigating and assessing its impact on the remaining student body and will respond appropriately.”