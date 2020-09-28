Two teenagers from the Norway area are accused of allegedly attacking another teen while recording the incident on video, WGME reported.

Paris police said the first fight started Friday, on a trail behind the Oxford Hills High School. On Monday, police arrested two male students, aged 14 and 15, and said more students may also face charges, WGME reported.





Many parents in Norway say there have been multiple violent incidents with students leading up to the most recent video that’s been surfacing online.

“In total, 30 maybe, it’s been a lot,” parent Alishia Sessions told WGME.

One victim has been treated in a hospital. Oxford Hills first-year Kopen Grenier told WGME that he is a victim in one attack.

“They threw Razor scooters at us, and they had thrown, one kid hit me in the face once, and I have a bump in my face now because of that, and I had my friends get away, and I had to take on all three of them surrounding me,” Grenier told WGME.

Police said the videos are aiding their investigations, WGME reported.