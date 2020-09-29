Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center will open a new drive-through COVID-19 testing facility near the Bangor International Airport on Sunday, the hospital announced Tuesday.

The new facility will replace a temporary testing site that opened last March in Bass Park, which usually hosts the Bangor State Fair and the Hollywood Casino harness racing track. With the move, Bangor can hold voting and other activities in the nearby Cross Insurance Center.

Located in the airport shuttle parking lot at 721 Maine Ave., the drive-through has about 1,000 square feet of drive-through space and 650 square feet of work space. COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed at the drive-through when they are developed.