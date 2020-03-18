Bangor health care groups open appointment-only coronavirus testing center

Greg Lovett | The Palm Beach Post via AP Greg Lovett | The Palm Beach Post via AP

• March 18, 2020 12:18 pm

As of noon Wednesday, March 18, 30 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 12 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

A group of Bangor health care organizations has chosen Bass Park — the site of the Bangor State Fair and the harness racing track — as the satellite location for patients to receive drive-up testing for the coronavirus with the approval of a doctor.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has partnered with St. Joseph Healthcare, Penobscot Community Healthcare and the city of Bangor to open the testing site at Bass Park, which will only be available by appointment.

The use of satellite facilities is meant to conserve the resources available at hospitals and to minimize the contact people who may have the virus have with others.

Because there is only a limited number of testing supplies, doctors must first authorize patients to be tested before they can visit the testing site. As part of the test, providers generally collect samples from patients’ noses and throats that are then sent to labs where they can be tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Northern Light Health, the parent organization of EMMC, is setting up similar testing locations at its other hospitals throughout the state.