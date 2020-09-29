BANGOR -– The Bangor Public Library has reopened the Leonard and Renee Minsky  Children’s Room to one household at a time. Patrons must call ahead to make  their half-hour appointment. All patrons over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask in order to  enter. Patrons may call 207-947-8336 ext 111 to make an appointment. 

Christine Erickson, head of youth services at the library, reports that the department has been busy preparing  the room to be a safe place to browse for books. Though other features of the children’s department (toys,  games and computers) will not be available, most of the collection will be available for browsing and staff will  be on hand to assist patrons with finding the books they want. 

This is one of several services that the Library has reinstated since its COVID closure in March. In June, the  library began lending books again by placing holds on books and then passing them to patrons through the  front doors. In July, the library began offering 45-minute computer appointments as well as appointments to  use special collections in local history. 

Throughout the closure, Bangor Public Library staff have been working hard to expand online offerings,  including expanded selections of e-books, audiobooks, online magazines, online comic books and online  videos. The Library has also offered online programming for both adults and kids, including story hours, cooking shows, poetry readings, and educational programs. More than one hundred children participated in  the library’s summer reading program, with some children receiving bicycles donated by local Masonic  organizations. 

The Library is attentive to the good advice offered by the public health officials of our city and state. Because  of the many ways that patrons use the library, simply reopening the 60,000 square foot facility without  restrictions is not a safe choice. Library Director Ben Treat notes, “Because of COVID, we have had to suspend  much of what we typically do, but we are still working to be what our mission calls on us to be.” 
For more information on the Bangor Public Library or to see upcoming events, visit www.bangorpubliclibrary.org or call, 207-947-8336.