BANGOR -– The Bangor Public Library has reopened the Leonard and Renee Minsky Children’s Room to one household at a time. Patrons must call ahead to make their half-hour appointment. All patrons over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask in order to enter. Patrons may call 207-947-8336 ext 111 to make an appointment.

Christine Erickson, head of youth services at the library, reports that the department has been busy preparing the room to be a safe place to browse for books. Though other features of the children’s department (toys, games and computers) will not be available, most of the collection will be available for browsing and staff will be on hand to assist patrons with finding the books they want.





This is one of several services that the Library has reinstated since its COVID closure in March. In June, the library began lending books again by placing holds on books and then passing them to patrons through the front doors. In July, the library began offering 45-minute computer appointments as well as appointments to use special collections in local history.

Throughout the closure, Bangor Public Library staff have been working hard to expand online offerings, including expanded selections of e-books, audiobooks, online magazines, online comic books and online videos. The Library has also offered online programming for both adults and kids, including story hours, cooking shows, poetry readings, and educational programs. More than one hundred children participated in the library’s summer reading program, with some children receiving bicycles donated by local Masonic organizations.

The Library is attentive to the good advice offered by the public health officials of our city and state. Because of the many ways that patrons use the library, simply reopening the 60,000 square foot facility without restrictions is not a safe choice. Library Director Ben Treat notes, “Because of COVID, we have had to suspend much of what we typically do, but we are still working to be what our mission calls on us to be.”

For more information on the Bangor Public Library or to see upcoming events, visit www.bangorpubliclibrary.org or call, 207-947-8336.