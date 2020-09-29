Thursday, Oct. 1 6:30-7:15 p.m. Virtual lecture by Professor Elizabeth McKillen, University of Maine.

Transatlantic Subversive? Irish Nationalist and Feminist Hanna Sheehy Skeffington’s American Lecture Tours: 1916-1923





Free and open to the public. Register here: https://www.bangorpubliclibrary.org/adult-programs/2020/10/1/transatlantic-subversives

In 1916, a rebellion against British rule broke out in Ireland. Suffragist Hanna Sheehy Skeffington did not initially participate in the rebellion because she believed that gaining the vote for women took precedence over Irish independence. But when British troops arrested her pacifist husband and executed him without trial, Skeffington became a leading voice of the Irish nationalist movement and traveled to the United States to win financial support for the rebels. This lecture will trace Skeffington’s lecture tour and activities in the United States, and suggest their importance in politicizing American women on the eve of winning the vote. It will highlight the transnational connections among women suffragists. Presented by Bangor Public Library and Bangor Celtic Crossroads. Sponsored by the Maine Humanities Council.

Genticorum will kick things off on Saturday, Oct. 3 beginning at 2 p.m. with workshops followed by a concert at 7 p.m. With the members of Genticorum, we have also invited Scottish fiddler Katie McNally and pianist and step dancer Neil Pearlman to join in the workshops and concert.

Musicians are especially hard hit during this pandemic. They cannot travel across borders and they cannot perform live, and so we are asking you, our dedicated Celtic music followers to support these great musicians by purchasing a ticket to the festival. Workshops will take place on Zoom.

Please support our musicians and know that as soon as it is safe, we will bring you more great Celtic events live. Tickets and information: www.bangorceltic.org.

Ticket prices: concert only $20; workshop only $25; concert plus one workshop $40.