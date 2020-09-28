Construction crews began to take two football fields worth of dirt from the Presumpscot River in Westbrook on Monday after a landslide earlier this month, News Center Maine reported.

The river, which gained notoriety when a giant ice disk formed in it in January 2019, was blocked on Sept. 16 by about two acres of material in an area off Warren Avenue downstream from the Sappi mill.

The river rose from just under 2 feet to a peak level of 13.3 feet before dropping to 12.2 feet about three hours later. Risk of flooding subsided after the mill restricted river flow at its five upstream dams.