Westbrook has declared a state of emergency due to a landslide discovered shortly before noon on Wednesday that has completely blocked the Presumpscot River downstream from the Sappi mill that threatens downtown Westbrook.

Mayor Michael Foley signed the declaration shortly after 2 p.m. stating that the blockage of the river represented an imminent danger to the city. Such declarations are typically the first step toward quickly mobilizing help, such as the activation of county or state emergency management operations centers, to address hazards that threaten towns or areas and to help secure relief funding.





The National Weather Service in Gray issued a flood watch advisory covering coastal Cumberland County about an hour after the discovery at about 11:30 a.m. of the landslide at an excavation contractor’s offices at 161 Warren Ave. Westbrook firefighters are monitoring the river and the stability of a nearby 60-inch water main and a 16-inch gas main, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The level of the river had increased from just under 2 feet on Wednesday morning to just over 13 feet as of 2:30 p.m. Weather service meteorologist Margaret Curtis said she didn’t know the river’s overflow level in that area, but no injuries or damage have been reported and Westbrook firefighters are monitoring the blockage.

Maine’s current drought has likely decreased water levels, but the weather service is warning downstream residents to watch water levels and be on the alert for flash flooding. The landslide is in an industrial area of Westbrook, Curtis said.

“It’s a situation similar to an ice jam,” Curtis said. “It could go at any time.”

About 25 miles long, the Presumpscot runs from Sebago Lake to Casco Bay, passing through Windham, Gorham, Westbrook, Falmouth and Portland, diminishing in elevation more than 270 feet over that distance. It is the largest freshwater input into Casco Bay, with a watershed of 648 square miles, according to presumpscotriver.org.