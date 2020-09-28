Over the past three decades, the Gulf of Maine has warmed three times faster than the global average. Over the past 15 years, that number has increased to seven times the global average. The Gulf is warming faster than 99 percent of the world’s bodies of water. These are alarming statistics that can’t be ignored.

Watch as our panel of experts discuss our warming waters and how it’s affecting our marine economy.





Guest speakers:

Yong Chen, a Professor of Fisheries Science in the School of Marine Sciences at the University of Maine

Kathy Mills, a research scientist at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute

Bill Mook, founder of Mook Sea Farm in Walpole

Richard “Rick” Wahle, Clare S. Darling Professor of Marine Sciences in the School of Marine Sciences and the director of the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine