The University of Maine Foster Center for Innovation will present a virtual screening of “She Started It” at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

“She Started It” gives a new face to the popular image of the tech entrepreneur: a female face. Following five young women over two years as they pitch VCs, build teams, bring products to market, fail and start again, “She Started It” takes viewers on a global roller coaster ride from Silicon Valley to New York City, Mississippi, France and Vietnam. Along the way, it weaves in big-picture perspectives from established women in tech. Following the film, we’ll host a live panel discussion and Q&A with Nora Poggi, one of the directors, and two female entrepreneurs from Maine. For more go to https://umaine.edu/innovation/.