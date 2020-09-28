While on a recent paddling trip to enjoy the fall foliage, BDN bird expert Bob Duchesne set out to find one of Maine’s most iconic birds, the loon. His goal: to photograph and capture video of the beautiful water bird surrounded by a kaleidoscope of fall colors.

Duchesne has plenty of experience tracking down loons. This summer, he witnessed loons gather on Pushaw Lake, producing a chorus of erie calls. He has also shared some tips for finding loons in Maine during the winter. But photographing a loon on a lake, lined up with the colorful foliage along the shore, was a new challenge for the experienced birder.

In the video above, you’ll see that Duchesne rose to the challenge. The resulting footage, he said, was well-worth the extra effort.