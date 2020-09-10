If there’s any bird Mainers love, it’s a loon. With a recognizable call you’ll hear almost anytime you head out on the water, these aquatic birds are a staple on Maine’s lakes and ponds.

They’ve made headlines in the past when one killed a bald eagle by stabbing it in the heart or when 17 gathered for a chorus of calls.

But for the past few weeks, BDN bird expert Bob Duchesne has been keeping his eye on a group of loons on Pushaw Lake. He’s documented everything from their serene paddles to their iconic calls. Watch them in action in the video above.