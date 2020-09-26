Do you ever wonder what hides under the ice of a frozen Maine pond? Have you ever witnessed close up the springtime explosion of amphibian life that follows winter? Join Maine Master Naturalist and photographer Edwin Barkdoll, V.M.D. for an evening of exploring life under the ice culminating in the annual amphibian emergence and migration on Zoom from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.

Dr. Barkdoll will examine many creatures, from nearly microscopic crustaceans to the shy salamanders and boisterous frogs who emerge after ice breakup. Expect to leave and never look at a frozen pond with quite the same eyes. Dr. Edwin Barkdoll is a long-time veterinarian based in Surry. He received his Ph.D. and V.M.D from the University of Pennsylvania and is a seasoned Maine Master Naturalist.





The MDI Science Café series is held on the second Monday of the month through May, when the bimonthly summer series will begin. Our live online Zoom presentations will be recorded and uploaded for those who cannot make the live session. Please note, when Zoom records, it captures the audience as well as the presenter. If you do not wish to be recorded, please turn off your video camera. Audio will still be available.

MDI Science Cafés are offered in fulfillment of the MDI Biological Laboratory’s mission to promote scientific literacy and increase public engagement with science. The popular events offer a chance to hear directly from speakers about trends in science. We ask attendees to please preregister online so that we can send you the link to the online presentation.



Register here: https://mdibl.org/event/mdi-science-cafe-2020-09-28/.