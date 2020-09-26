LINCOLN — Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Harvest Supper on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Route 2 in Lincoln. The annual event, which has been held for over 40 years, is a fundraiser for Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish (St. Mary of Lourdes Church, Lincoln; St. Leo the Great Church, Howland; St. Anne Church, Danforth; Sacred Heart Church, Winn). The parish was formed in 2019.

“The Harvest Supper was a yearly fundraiser for St. Mary of Lourdes in Lincoln,” said Gert Campbell of Our Lady of the Eucharist. “The funds have been used for a number of reasons in the past, from fuel to basic expenses.”





“The supper has been a great community-wide event that local people attend besides parishioners,” said Fr. Dick Malo, pastor of the parish. “The funds raised help with parish expenses and maintaining savings.”

With the formation of the new parish, organizers decided to put all proceeds into the churches’ joint savings account.

“We are unsure at this time if we will need to use it for expenses, because of COVID-19,” said Campbell.

The supper has drawn over 400 people in past years and has grown in popularity through the decades.

“It started in the basement of the church and attendance grew to having to use the Knights of Columbus hall,” said Campbell. “It is extremely popular in the community.”

This year, the supper will be take-out only. The cost of tickets is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Tickets are available at the parish office, located on 164 Main Street in Lincoln, on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also reserve tickets by calling 207-794-6333.

Volunteers are needed to help with the supper, including servers, takeout helpers, and a clean-up crew. If you can assist, please call Rachel at 207-290-0022.