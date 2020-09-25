ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine’s seventh annual (and first virtual) March Against Domestic Violence will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

All are invited to attend on the UMaine March Against Domestic Violence Facebook page. In the leadup to the march, UMaine community members and partners are posting videos and information about abuse, prevention and how to get help on the page.





The Maine Business School (MBS) Corps sponsors the event. Partners include Title IX Student Services, Student Life, UMaine Athletics, UMaine Army ROTC, the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program, as well as Partners for Peace.

Scheduled speakers include Robert Dana, vice president for student life and inclusive excellence and dean of students; Anila Karunakar, director of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion; John Volin, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost; Ken Ralph, director of athletics; Jessica Browne, therapist at the Counseling Center; representatives of MBS Corps, Male Athletes Against Violence (MAAV), UMaine Army ROTC and Partners for Peace; as well as survivors of domestic violence. Joyce Benton, finance major and MBS Corps president, will emcee.

Partners for Peace has a confidential 24-hour helpline, 1-800-863-9909, for anyone who is being abused, and anyone concerned about someone they know being abused.For more information about the march, email Nory Jones at njones@maine.edu.